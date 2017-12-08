M8 re-opened after overturned lorry

Have your say

THOUSANDS of rush-hour commuters faced severe delays this evening after a lorry tipped over on the M8 as Storm Caroline lashed the Lothians.

The HGV overturned after hitting the central reservation shortly after 4pm, blocking the eastbound carriageway at Junction 3 near Bathgate.

Police and recovery vehicles were called while the driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries.

All lanes were re-opened by 6.30pm - but traffic remained heavy in the area.

Storm Caroline has plunged the region into subzero temperatures with winds of up to 116mph forecast.