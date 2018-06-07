M8 traffic chaos after vehicle catches fire

Have your say

A vehicle fire on the M8 has caused significant delays for commuters travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow this afternoon.

A car was pictured ablaze on the hard shoulder of Scotland’s busiest road near the westbound Livingston turn off (junction three).

Traffic Scotland reported that the carriageway was temporarily blocked and vehicles were queued back to Claylands (Junction two).

The road was cleared at 16:20 and the fire extinguished.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire.

More to follow.