M8 West Lothian crash: Four-vehicle crash and oil spill causes closures between Bathgate and Livingston and queues with emergency services on the scene
As a result of a four-vehicle crash involving an oil spill on Monday, part of the M8 between Livingston and Bathgate is closed as emergency services remain on the scene.
Police were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on the M8 near to junction 3A at Linvingston on Monday at around 11.15am.
Traffic Scotland reported that the M8 was blocked westbound at J3A Bathgate due to a road traffic collision and oil spill.
Emergency services and the Trunk Road Incident Support Service remain on the scene.
Police Scotland has reported that there are no reports of injuries at this stage.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Monday, 20 September, 2021, police were called to a report of a four vehicle road crash on the M8 westbound near to junction 3A at Livingston.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.
“There are no reports on injuries at this stage.”
In an update at around 1pm, Traffic Scotland commented that the road remains closed westbound at J3 Livingston to J3A Bathgate due to the accident.
It is understood that traffic queues go all the way back to junction 2 at Claylands.