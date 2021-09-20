M8 West Lothian crash now cleared after four-vehicle crash and oil spill caused closures between Bathgate and Livingston and queues with emergency services on the scene
As a result of a four-vehicle crash involving an oil spill on Monday, part of the M8 between Livingston and Bathgate was closed as emergency services attended the scene.
Police were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on the M8 near to junction 3A at Linvingston on Monday at around 11.15am.
Traffic Scotland reported that the M8 was blocked westbound at J3A Bathgate due to a road traffic collision and oil spill.
However, it is understood that the crash on the M8 has now been cleared and all lanes are now running. However, traffic remains heavy in the area.
Emergency services and the Trunk Road Incident Support Service attended the scene.
Police Scotland has reported that there are no reports of injuries at this stage.
In an earlier statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Monday, 20 September, 2021, police were called to a report of a four vehicle road crash on the M8 westbound near to junction 3A at Livingston.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.
“There are no reports on injuries at this stage.”