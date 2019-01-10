M90 closed in both directions due to ‘concern for a person’

Have your say

The M90 is closed in both directions following a report of concern for a person.

Officers in Fife were alerted to the incident at Junction 4 of the motorway at around 9.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services, including the Scottish Ambulance Service, are currently in attendance.

A diversion is in place at Junction 5 and drivers are being warned of delays.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: the latest news traffic and weather from the Capital

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife are currently in attendance at Junction 4 of the M90 following a report of concern for a person.

“The incident happened around 9.45am on Thursday, January 10. Officers are currently in attendance along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The M90 is currently closed in both directions, at Junction 5 southbound and Junction 4 northbound. Members of the public are thanked for their patience at this time.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital