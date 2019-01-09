M90 crash: Car overturns in multi-vehicle collision near Queensferry Crossing

Have your say

Motorists are facing lengthy delays this morning following a three-car crash on the M90 Southbound towards Edinburgh.

The incident happened at 7.40am on Wednesday morning at Junction 1 Scotstoun near to the Queensferry Crossing, leaving one car flipped on to its roof.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Two dead in West Lothian crash | Hunt for OAP bank robber | Hotels and B&Bs back tourist tax

All three lanes of the motorway were completely blocked while police officers and TRISS dealt with the incident, however a Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed two lanes have now reopened.

The drivers involved in the crash are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists using the Queensferry Crossing to expect delays throughout the morning.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital