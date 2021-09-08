M90: Possible delays on the motorway this morning following collision
wa Scotland has said that one lane was closed northbound on the M90 at Junction 2 due to an RTC.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:40 am
The accident happened at around 6am on Wednesday morning near Masterton.
Traffic Scotland reported at 6.05am that Police Scotland was on the scene and at 6.55am it reported that the accident had been cleared.
Traffic was moving heavily on approach but with all lanes now open again traffic is running well.
