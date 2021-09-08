M90: Possible delays on the motorway this morning following collision

wa Scotland has said that one lane was closed northbound on the M90 at Junction 2 due to an RTC.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:40 am

The accident happened at around 6am on Wednesday morning near Masterton.

Traffic Scotland reported at 6.05am that Police Scotland was on the scene and at 6.55am it reported that the accident had been cleared.

Traffic was moving heavily on approach but with all lanes now open again traffic is running well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh play parks 'will take 48 years to renew at current rate' claim Lib Dem...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Traffic Scotland has reported that Police Scotland is on the scene near Masterton.