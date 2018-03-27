Majority against increase in city night flights, says MP

RESIDENTS near Edinburgh Airport are overwhelmingly in favour of restrictions on additional night flights, Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has claimed.

The Liberal Democrat conducted a survey which produced over 700 responses, with 71 per cent of those living near the airport and under the flight path supporting some kind of restriction.

Edinburgh Airport has seen major expansion despite air passenger duty. Picture: David Moir

Ms Jardine said there were currently no restrictions at Edinburgh, but other major UK airports, such as Stanstead, already had limits in place.

She said: “It is clear this is an important issue for residents. Though not everyone experiences major disruption from night flights now, the vast majority are concerned about increased flights in future.

“I am particularly concerned about a number of the responses I have received regarding serious disruption to people’s lives and I will be taking these cases up with the airport directly. There is clear support for restrictions. I would encourage the airport to take action itself without the need for regulation.”