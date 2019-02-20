Man, 30, hit by car in west of Edinburgh

Have your say

A 30-year-old man has been struck by a car in the west of Edinburgh this afternoon.

The collision happened at the junction of Hailesland Road and Murrayburn Road, in Wester Hailes, at about 3:50pm.

A pedestrian has been struck by a car in Wester Hailes. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following a road traffic collision at the junction of Hailesland Road and Murrayburn Road.

“The incident happened around 3.50pm on Wednesday, February 20, when a 30-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and local diversions are in place at Hailesland Road and Westside Plaza.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience at this time.”

One witness at the scene has described seeing an ambulance in attendance and a man in a ‘serious condition’ on the pavement.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council’s roads team, has tweeted that Murrayburn Road is currently closed off between Hailesland Road and the roundabout at Westside Plaza.

