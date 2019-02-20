Man, 42, killed after being hit by car in Wester Hailes

A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in the west of Edinburgh today.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened on Murrayburn Road, near to the junction of Hailesland Road, at about 3:50pm.

Paramedics tried to save the man, but he sadly died at the scene.

In a statement released this evening, the force confirmed that a 42-year-old male pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of being hit by a car.

He was treated by paramedic but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics and medical staff, the man could not recover from his injuries and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with any relevant information.

“In particular any motorists who were in the area and have dash-cam footage that captures the collision are also urged to come forward. “

Inquiries are ongoing and the road remains closed.

Those with information are asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2376 of the 20th February.

