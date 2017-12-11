Man, 82, seriously hurt in road collision

An 82-year-man was badly injured in a road collision in south west Edinburgh.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at around 5.55 pm on 8 December on Oxgangs Road.

They said that an 82-year-old man was crossing the road, near to the Fairmile House Nursery, when he was involved in a collision with a Volvo S40 car.

READ MORE: Car falls into stream as icy conditions grip Edinburgh

The man sustained various injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a serious condition.

Road policing officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood, from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “Given the time of the evening that this collision occurred, there were potentially a number of witnesses who saw what happened and can provide useful information, relevant to this investigation.

“We would urge anyone who was on Oxgangs Road at around 5.55 p.m. on Friday, and who saw what happened to contact police immediately.”

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Flights cancelled as snow impacts UK airports

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2999 of the 9th December.

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE