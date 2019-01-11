Man, 89, dies after being hit by van while crossing road in Leith

An elderly man who was struck by a van on Leith Walk has died.

The 89-year-old was crossing the road near to the junction of Crown Street at around 5pm when he was struck by a Renault Trafic van.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he passed away later that evening.

A large part of the busy city centre road was closed during rush hour on Thursday following the incident.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: OAP dies after being hit by van | City Bypass blackspot to get overhaul | Andy Murray plans retirement

Officers are now appealing for information and dash cam footage and say they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “This tragic incident happened during rush hour in an incredibly busy part of the capital and I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it but has not yet spoken to police. I’d also ask for anyone who may have dashcam footage that may show the collision to please come forward.

“I would like to thank the travelling public for their support and patience whilst the road was closed at this peak period to enable medical assistance to be provided to the elderly gentleman, and to allow us to fully examine the scene.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 2559 of Thursday 10th January.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital