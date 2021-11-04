Man dies after crash on M90 which saw lorry fall off flyover
A man has died following an incident on the M90 and the A192 that saw a lorry crash onto the motorway after ‘falling off the flyover.’
The incident happened at around 7.20 this morning with a 55-year-old having died as a result of the incident.
He was pronounced dead at the scene with officers confirming that his next of kin have been informed.
Early reports suggested that the lorry was carrying livestock however, it is now understood that the lorry was transporting bags of potatoes.
A road closure remains in place and enquiries are currently ongoing.
Officers are asking for any witnesses with any information or dash cam footage to please contact police via 101 quoting 0396 of 4 November.
Traffic Scotland said the incident had closed the slip road from the Craigend junction to the Broxden Roundabout.
Diversions via Bridge of Earn have been put in place with emergency crews still on the scene.