Man killed after being hit by car in Wester Hailes is named

A 42-year-old man who was killed after being hit by a car in Wester Hailes yesterday has been named as Paul Forsyth from Edinburgh.

The tragic incident happened on Murrayburn Road, near to the junction with Hailesland Road, at about 3:50pm on Wednesday, February 20th.

Police are still investigating the incident. Picture: TSPL

Police said that Mr Forsyth was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus.

Paramedics tried desperately to save the pedestrian but he died at the scene.

Officers are urging anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward.

Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Paul’s family.

“We are still investigating this collision and wish to speak to anyone who may have information.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help our enquiries to come forward and contact us as soon as possible.

“We would also encourage anyone with dashcam footage that can assist our investigation to get in touch and allow us to view it.”

Those with information can contact officers at Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 2376 of February 20, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

