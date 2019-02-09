Man killed in collision with Royal Mail lorry on Fife road

A man has died after being hit by a Royal Mail lorry in Fife.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday on the A823 Rosyth Road near to Junction 2.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where a 45-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a red HGV while walking along the carriageway of the busy road.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct investigations but was reopened around 7am.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“We believe that he had been walking along the road towards Dunfermline but are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area and might have seen him before the collision, or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident itself.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are aware of the tragic events that occurred in the Fife area on Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those involved.

“We are assisting the relevant authorities and cannot comment further while the investigation is under way.”

