Man killed in collision with Royal Mail van on Fife road

A man has died after being hit by a Royal Mail van in Fife.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday on the A823 Rosyth Road near to Junction 2.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where a 45-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a mail van.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct investigations but was reopened around 7am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 12.35am this morning police and other emergency services attended a road traffic collision on the A823 (M) Rosyth road near to Junction 2 whereby a 45-year-old male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.”

