Man rescued from water off Portobello coast

Rescue teams zoomed to the help of a man who was in distress in water off Portobello Beach

HM Coastguard scrambled teams from South Queensferry, Kinghorn in Burntisland and Fisherrow in Musselburgh as well as a coastguard helicopter after calls from local police officers at 5.30 on Tuesday, July 4.

The Kinghorn lifeboat crew reached the man first and pulled aboard.

Two police officers joined the crew on the lifeboat to ensure the man was taken back ashore safely.

