Man’s body discovered on Edinburgh City Bypass

A large part of the Edinburgh City Bypass remains closed following the discovery of a man’s body on the central reservation.

Officers were alerted to the incident on the A720 between Sheriffhall and Gilmerton at around 8.20am on Thursday.

The major stretch of motorway is shut in both directions as officers carry out inquiries. Diversions are in place however drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Severe ice warning | Plan for UK’s highest zipline at Hillend | Traffic and travel

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance on the A720 following the discovery of a man’s body on the central reservation.

“The incident was reported to police at around 8.20am on Thursday, January 17.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing, and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Closures are currently in place on the Edinburgh City Bypass in both directions. The public is thanked for their patients at this time.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital