Meadows car crash: Three in hospital after ‘serious’ accident

Have your say

Drivers in Edinburgh city centre are facing long delays following an early morning crash near The Meadows.

The accident took place at around 3.15am on Monday, 17 December at Hope Park Terrace, in the east end of the Meadows, and involved an Audi S3.

Three people who were travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: ‘Mini Murrayfield’ planning row | Call to improve Leith Christmas lights | Traffic and travel

A number of road closures are in place, including Melville Drive, Buccleuch Street and the Hope Park Crescent junction.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

A tweet from Edinburgh Police asked drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Lothian Bus services 41, 42 and 67 are also being diverted.

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story as we get it.

In the meantime, keep up to date with the latest news and updates from the Capital in our LIVE blog.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital