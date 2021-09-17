Measures to simplify international travel to be announced today by UK Government

It follows speculation that the latest update to the “traffic light” system would be published yesterday.

The Scottish Government has followed suit with changes Mr Shapps has previously announced for England.

He tweeted at lunchtime today: “I'll set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe.”

There were reports today the UK Government is considering scrapping PCR tests for fully-vaccintated people returning to the UK.

The amber list, where non-vaccinated travellers have to quarantine at home on arrival, may also be scrapped.

The most recent changes, which took effect on August 30, saw the Scottish Government adding Canada, the Azores, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland to its green “traffic light” list, where travellers do not have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland.

The last changes to the travel list came into force on August 30. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

However, Montenegro and Thailand were added to the red list, where travellers have to pay to stay in quarantine hotels for ten days after arrival.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, which represents travel agents, urged a “speedy” announcement from the Scottish Government to simplify the system.

President Joanne Dooey said: “If the traffic lights system is simplified as it’s being reported, then, at last, the UK can release the handbrake on travel.

"The traffic light system ought to have been simple, but the endlessly-changing meanings of the traffic lights and the additions of sub categories meant that no one could keep up with the constant modifications and variations.

"Traveller confidence has been at rock bottom.

"Simplifying this into red and green will be a far better system for UK travellers.

“What we in Scotland need is for the Scottish Government to follow suit and make a speedy announcement that it will also streamline the traffic light system.

"We also need the removal of the requirement for costly PCR tests.

"We would like to see the PCR test replaced by lateral flow, with those testing positing at this stage having a PCR test which can then be used for sequencing to identify any emerging variant.