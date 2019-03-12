Misery for Edinburgh train passengers this morning as services cancelled

Have your say

A number of trains have been cancelled this morning, with Edinburgh passengers among those affected.

ScotRail apologised this morning after a broken down train at Stirling affected services. Disruption, including cancellations from Edinburgh to Dunblane, are expected to last until 10am.

People travelling into Edinburgh from Falkirk, Bridge of Allan, and Larbert are also affected.

ScotRail tweeted: “Sorry if you’ve been affected by this signalling fault this morning.”