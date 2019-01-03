Months of misery for motorists as Broughton Street roadworks announced

A busy city centre artery will be partially closed to traffic and subject to parking restrictions for around three months to allow for a multi-million pound upgrade to the local gas network.

Work will commence on upgrading the gas network in the Broughton Street area on Monday 7 January and is expected to take around 26 weeks to complete.

Gas distribution firm Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) say the £500,000 upgrade is essential and involves replacing old gas mains with new plastic pipe that will endure for years to come.

However, the roadworks are set to cause a significant headache for motorists for the next couple of months.

The project will initially centre on Broughton Street between York Place and the London Street roundabout and will mean the closure of Broughton Street to northbound traffic for roughly 12 weeks, with parking restrictions put in place for local residents.

The work will then move to London Street and Forth Street which will involve the closure of Forth Street in two separate sections with diversions and parking restrictions also put in place.

