Morning misery for rail passengers after Haymarket points failure

Rail commuters face hefty delays this morning following a points failure just east of Haymarket Station.

At around 8.30am on Monday ScotRail announced that there may be some delays to services travelling through Haymarket due to a points failure.

The issue has now been fixed by engineers, however ScotRail have since added that disruption is likely to continue until at least 10am.

In a tweet, ScotRail wrote: “The points failure at #Haymarket has been fixed by @NetworkRailScot engineers.

“We’ll work to restore the timetable as quickly as we can, but we do expect disruption until at least 1000 this morning.”

