Motorcycle passenger hospitalised after collision with car

A motorcycle passenger has been hospitalised after an early morning collision on a busy roundabout.

The crash occurred around 7:15am on the eastbound carriageway, near to the Oakbank Roundabout.

A Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Triumph motorcycle, resulting in the male pillion passenger sustaining back and pelvic injuries.

The man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and subsequently taken to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported at this time, however, the road is currently closed and drivers are urged to seek alternative routes for the time being.

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Livingston Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 665 of the 12th March.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital