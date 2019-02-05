Motorists facing disruption on approach to Queensferry Crossing

Have your say

Motorists travelling south towards the Queensferry Crossing will face some overnight disruption next Tuesday.

The southbound slip road onto the M90 at junction 1c Admiralty will be closed from 8pm on February 12th until 6am the next day.

This is to allow operating company Amey, which holds the Forth Bridges operating contract, to carry out sign repair works.

A diversion will be signposted via the A823(M) to Pitreavie, returning to the M90 southbound at Junction 2.

Amey has the operating contract for the Queensferry Crossing and the approach roads on both sides of the Forth, from the M9 junction 1A at Kirkliston to M90 junction 3 at Healbeath.

A statement from the company said: “These works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption and are not expected to cause significant delays.

“Motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow a few extra minutes for their journey.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital