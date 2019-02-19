Motorists told to expect heavy delays near Queensferry Crossing as works announced

Motorists are advised to expect delays north of the Queensferry Crossing next month, when traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction.

The measure, which will be in place over the weekend of 15-18 March, is to allow operating company Amey to resurface the northbound carriageway.

From 20:00 on Friday 15 March until 06:00 on the morning of Monday 18 March a contra flow will be in operation between M90 Junctions 2a and 3 in Fife.

The northbound off-slip at M90 Junction 3 will be closed during these works. A diversion route for traffic that would normally leave the motorway at M90 Junction 3 will be signposted via M90 Junction 2, the A823(M), the A823 and the A907.

An official news release states that the works have been planned for the weekend to minimise disruption, but warns that some traffic delays are expected.

Motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow extra time for their journey when the works come into effect.

