Network Rail signalling fault at Edinburgh’s Haymarket station

Network Rail have advised of a signalling fault at Haymarket.

Train operator ScotRail have reported the following service changes:

Glasgow to Edinburgh Via Falkirk High services will be reduced to a half hourly service.

Services from Glasgow to Edinburgh via Cumbernauld and Edinburgh to Dunblane are subject to revision or delay

Helensburgh to Edinburgh – will start and terminate at Bathgate

Milngavie to Edinburgh – will start and terminate at Bathgate

Glasgow to Edinburgh – subject to delay and revision

Replacement buses are expected at Edinburgh Park and Bathgate by 10am.

Passengers have taken to social media to say they are stuck on trains outside the station.

They have been advised to check https://www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/

More to follow.

