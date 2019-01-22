New Caledonian Sleeper trains complete first London trial run

Delayed new Caledonian Sleeper carriages completed their first trial run to London today.

Introduction of the £100 million fleet, which will include berths with en suite showers and double beds, has been postponed for more than a year to "late May".

The first 16-coach train ran on the west coast main line from Glasgow, where some are being fitted out internally.

Ryan Flaherty, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper for operator Serco, said: “Caledonian Sleeper will undergo a huge transformation in 2019 and we are now entering the final stages of our testing and approvals programme.

“Bringing our new carriages into London Euston for the first time is an exciting landmark for the team, and we cannot wait until they are arriving and departing from the station six nights a week.”

The first trains will operate between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, with the Fort William, Aberdeen and Inverness routes to follow.

The new trains are due to enter service in late May. Picture: Serco

Video of train at Carlisle Station by Trains with Kyle.

Double beds and en suite showers are among improvements. Picture: Serco

Interior of a berth. Picture: Trains With Kyle