A street in Edinburgh has been closed by emergency services after a two vehicle crash.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:09 pm

Police Scotland confirmed that they were called to the scene at around 2.15 pm on Friday, August 13.

The crash involved two vehicles and the emergency services have closed the road.

They remain on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

