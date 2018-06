A nine-year-old has been rushed to hospital following a traffic collision on Willowbrae Road.

The busy road was closed both ways after the incident took place outside a petrol station.

Emergency services were in attendance at the Tesco Express Esso garage.

The road was closed both ways and traffic was diverted via Northfield Broadway.

A police spokesman told the Evening News: “We can confirm that a nine-year-old child was taken to hospital. The incident is still being dealt with by officers.”