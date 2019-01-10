OAP critical after being struck by van on Leith Walk

Have your say

An elderly man has been left hospitalised and in a critical condition after being knocked down by a van on Leith Walk.

A police spokesman said the 89-year-old was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary following the collision, which happened at about 5pm on Thursday.

The incident forced a major road closure until around 11pm, with buses and drivers being diverted.

Crash investigators were called in following the accident, while witnesses reported a black van in the road surrounded by debris.

In a full statement, the police spokesman said: “At about 5pm today, emergency services responded to a report of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle on Leith Walk.

“An 89-year-old man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“Road closures remain in place on Leith Walk between Manderston Street and Duke Street and we ask any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken to police, to call 101 quoting incident number 2559 of January 10.”

Bystanders also reported seeing a walking stick on the road.

One eyewitness at the scene said: “There was at least eight police cars and a lot of police. A large section of the roadway was cordoned off – about 200 yards of the road.

“Cars approaching from both directions are being diverted at the cordon.”

