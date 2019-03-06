OAP treated by nurse travelling on Edinburgh bus that hit her

A nurse travelling on a bus in Edinburgh city centre rushed to the aid of an elderly woman struck by the vehicle.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Ryan’s Bar on Queensferry Street around 1.25pm today.

The nurse, who was a passenger on the bus, said: “I was kneeling on the ground talking to her whilst the ambulance was on route. I really hope she’s okay. The bus driver was badly shaken too.”

The nurse, who did not wish to be named, said the woman who was struck by the bus was in her 70s, visually impaired and wearing hearing aids at the time of the incident.

“It’s such a shame for all,” she added. “I’m sad to see people speculating negatively about this as I believe it was a genuine unfortunate accident.”

One witness told the Evening News: “Ambulance and police cars were here for about 30 minutes. I could see her lying on the ground. Her feet were moving but she looked very badly hurt.”

Another witness added: “There was a police car there and they were speaking to the bus driver.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at 1.25pm. A female pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a bus and the road is closed.”

It is understood Hope Street was closed to traffic but has now reopened. People were asked to avoid the area.

