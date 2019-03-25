‘One in a million’: Tributes paid to Edinburgh teen killed in Laos

Andy Towns is believed to have died after being knocked down in Laos.
Andy Towns is believed to have died after being knocked down in Laos.
0
Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a promising teenage city footballer who has died during a trip to Asia.

Andy Towns, from Edinburgh, is believed to have died after being knocked down by a minibus in Laos on Saturday.

The former Boroughmuir High School pupil is understood to have been on a gap year.

The Foreign Office have issued a statement saying: “Our staff are offering advice and support to the family of a British man following his death in Laos, and are in contact with the local authorities regarding the incident.”

The 18-year-old’s devastated family were too upset to provide a comment.

Staff and pupils at Boroughmuir High School are aware of the teenager’s death.

The former Boroughmuir High School pupil was travelling on a gap year, it is understood.

The former Boroughmuir High School pupil was travelling on a gap year, it is understood.

Boroughmuir Seniors tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken. Andy Towns, one in a million, you’ll never be forgotten. Rest easy brother.”

A minute silence was held by his former club North Merchiston FC ahead of all yesterday’s games to pay their respects.

North Merchiston FC Blacks - Under 13s tweeted: “The club is devastated to hear the loss of 18 year old Andy Towns.

“Andy was at the club for a number of seasons and will be sorely missed by all at the club.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.