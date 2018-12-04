One in hospital after car strikes pedestrian outside Dalkeith bank

Have your say

One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck a pedestrian outside a Bank of Scotland branch in Dalkeith.

Police Scotland said the bank staff on the High Street in Dalkeith raised the alarm following a road traffic collision outside their branch.

The scene in Dalkeith

A spokeswoman said the force received reports that a car had hit a pedestrian before crashing into a wall.

Eye-witnesses at the scene reported seeing a large pool of blood on the pavement.

Ambulance personnel removed one casualty to hospital, with no details released on their condition

The police spokeswoman appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.

It happened at 2.30pm and the road remains closed.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital