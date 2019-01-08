One lane blocked after collision on City Bypass

One lane is blocked on the City Bypass following a road traffic collision.

The collision occurred at around 5pm on the City Bypass eastbound close to the Sheriffhall roundabout.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the collision involved two cars.

The Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS) have been made aware.

The outside lane was temporarily closed.

Traffic Scotland announced the incident had been cleared as of 5.30pm.

