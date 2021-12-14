Ormiston and Tranent crash: B6371 road closed as emergency services at the scene of crash
Police Scotland confirmed that a road between Ormiston and Tranent is closed as emergency services are at the scene of a crash.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 7:27 pm
The crash happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday on the B6371.
Emergency Services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash on the B6371 between Ormiston and Tranent around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 14 December.
“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is current closed.”