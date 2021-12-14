Ormiston and Tranent crash: B6371 road closed as emergency services at the scene of crash

Police Scotland confirmed that a road between Ormiston and Tranent is closed as emergency services are at the scene of a crash.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 7:27 pm

The crash happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday on the B6371.

Emergency Services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.

Read More

Read More
Scotland Covid update: Action to cancel 'rave' at the Royal Highland Showground ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The crash happened on Ormiston Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash on the B6371 between Ormiston and Tranent around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 14 December.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is current closed.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Police ScotlandCoronavirus