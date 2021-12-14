The crash happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday on the B6371.

Emergency Services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash on the B6371 between Ormiston and Tranent around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 14 December.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is current closed.”

