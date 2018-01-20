Overnight ice causes delays and accidents on Scotland’s roads

Have your say

Treacherous conditions on some of Scotland’s major roads have led to several accidents and delays this morning.

Police Scotland downgraded its travel advice from stage three to stage two on Saturday, meaning that people should still travel with caution and that conditions for road travel “may be hazardous”.

Drivers were urged to plan ahead for their journey and expect possible travel delays in the warning areas of Central, Tayside and Fife, the Highlands, the Western and Northern Isles, south west Scotland, the Lothians, Borders and Strathclyde.

The conditions mean there is a high risk of disruption on the trunk road network, particularly within the areas affected by the amber warning and over higher routes.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travel if possible.

Employers are being asked to consider letting staff leave work early, as drivers will likely face significant delays during the evening peak.

This morning accidents were reported on:

-A720 West and East at the Calder roundabout

-M8 J13 Between Slips

-A76 Auldgirth to Dumfries

-A92 Lochgelly

-M77 Junction 5 Southbound

The warning comes after police on Friday urged people only to travel if absolutely necessary in areas covered by the higher amber advisories for snow and ice.

A force spokesman said: “If using public transport, please check with the provider before you leave to see if there is any disruption or cancellation to services.

“We are also advising people to plan ahead over the weekend. If you’re out during the evening and planning on drinking alcohol, make sure you have your journey home organised.

“Book a taxi in advance and keep up to date with transport providers to ensure services are running.”

The Met Office ice warning for Saturday morning cautioned that some sleet and snow showers would continue in places.

“There will probably be ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, potentially resulting in some injuries from slips and falls,” it stated.

On Friday, members of the public were urged to stay off the roads, with weather warnings covering much of the country.

Dozens of schools around Scotland were closed while some shut early due to the weather.

On Tuesday night, more than 200 motorists were stranded overnight on the M74 as heavy snow and ice caused treacherous driving conditions.

For the latest traffic updates visit Traffic Scotland.

