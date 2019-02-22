Park-and-ride facility would be ‘planning for accident’

Plans for a 300 space park-and-ride car park at Kirknewton have been branded as “planning for an accident” and thrown out by West Lothian Council’s development management committee.

Councillors lined up to voice concern about a lack on detail in the application to drive an access road into a new car park close to the existing station parking area and the level crossing.

Rail operator Network Rail had also renewed its objection to the development.

The park and ride has been agreed in principal for a decade as part of the major Calderwood housing development. Councillors were asked to approve plans for an access road that would have driven into the site alongside the home of Tom and Linda Cullen beside the station.

The Cullens told the meeting the development would have a “devastating” impact on their lives in terms of light and exhaust pollution.

Pointing to the increased risk at the level crossing, Ms Cullen said: “We have seen and experienced so much vehicular and pedestrian misuse of it. If we can avoid even one tragedy, then I would beg you to do so.”

Surveys carried out in the area show a surge in traffic of around 400 cars over the crossing at peak times, even without the park and ride. Councillor David Tait said: “If we were to approve this proposal, we would be in danger of planning for an accident.”