Passenger plane diverted to Edinburgh after mid-air emergency

A passenger jet to the US was forced to make an emergency to diversion to Edinburgh earlier today.

The United Airlines Boeing 777 left Amsterdam at 9:20am (UK time) bound for Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas where it was scheduled to land at 2:10pm (UK time).

But a general emergency was declared over the north-west Highlands less than an hour into the flight and the plane was diverted to Edinburgh Airport where it landed safely.

Flight monitoring accounts on social media reported the landing was due to a illness with one crew member.

The flight departed from Edinburgh around 2pm and is now heading to Houston.

