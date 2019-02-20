Pedestrian hit by car in west of Edinburgh

Have your say

A pedestrian has been struck by a car in the west of Edinburgh this afternoon.

The collision happened in Hailesland Road, in the Wester Hailes area, at about 3:50pm.

A pedestrian has been struck by a car in Wester Hailes. Pic: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a car. She said: “Officers remain at the scene and road closures are being set up.”

One witness at the scene has described seeing an ambulance is in attendance, with one person in a ‘serious condition’ on the pavement.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council’s roads team, has tweeted that Murrayburn Road is currently closed off between Hailesland Road and the roundabout at Westside Plaza.

