Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Leith Walk

A pedestrian has been involved in a road traffic accident on Leith Walk.

The incident occurred around 3:45pm this afternoon northbound on Leith Walk close to the junction with Dalmeny Street.

It is understood a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The condition of the pedestrian is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.10pm to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Leith Walk. Ambulance services are currently on the scene.”

The northbound stretch of the roadway is partially blocked.

