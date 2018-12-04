Pensioner hospitalised after being struck by car outside Dalkeith bank

Have your say

A pensioner was rushed to hospital yesterday after a car struck a pedestrian outside a Bank of Scotland branch in Dalkeith.

Police Scotland said the bank staff on the High Street raised the alarm at around 2.30pm following a road traffic collision outside their branch.

The scene in Dalkeith

A spokeswoman said the force received reports that a car had hit a pedestrian before crashing into a wall.

Eye-witnesses at the scene claimed to have seen an OAP hit by the car while crossing the road and crushed into the wall.

Ambulance personnel removed one casualty - believed to be an elderly man - to hospital, with no details released on their condition.

The police spokeswoman appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.

