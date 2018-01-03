Plane from Edinburgh forced to abort landing in Storm Eleanor

Have your say

A PASSENGER plane from Edinburgh was forced to abort its landing after being blasted by Storm Eleanor.

The pilot of the British Airways plane was forced to give up the landing at London City Airport and instead veer away from the runway just before the aircraft touched down - a manoeuvre known as a “go around”.

A passenger on board the BA8705 flight recorded footage as the left wing of the plane rocked from side to side as the aircraft approached the runway. The video, posted on Twitter, then shows the plane ascending into the sky again.

READ MORE: Scotland’s Weather: Storm Eleanor causes flood warnings

The footage also features an announcement by British Airways crew, informing passengers that the pilot had halted “the approach”.

Graham Kirk, who posted the video on Twitter, said: “Where each flight today comes with a free rollercoaster ride.

“Very sporting go-around on today’s BA8705 from EDI. Someone buy that captain a beer!”

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi bound flight makes emergency landing in Edinburgh

A British Airways spokeswoman said: “The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely.

“Safety is always our top priority and our highly skilled pilots regularly train to conduct the standard manoeuvre known as a ‘go around’.”

Storm Eleanor has lashed Scotland and other parts of the UK with gusts of wind reaching up to 100mph in some areas.