Police appeal after man hit by bus in Gorgie

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following after a man was hit by a bus in Gorgie.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Wednesday April 25 at the junction of Westfield Road and Stevenson Road.

A 44-year-old man was involved in a collision with a number 2 Lothian Buses vehicle as he crossed the junction and the bus turned right onto Westfield Road.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road was closed for approximately an hour as investigations were conducted at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully the man was not seriously injured as a result of this collision.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and who witnessed what happened.

“I would ask anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 2346 of 25 April, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.