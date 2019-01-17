Police appeal for witnesses after body discovered on Edinburgh City Bypass

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the discovery of a man's body on the central reservation of Edinburgh City Bypass this morning.

Officers were alerted to the grisly discovery on the A720 near the Sheriffhall roundabout after drivers raised the alarm at around 8.20am.

The road was closed for about seven hours as investigations were carried out.

And police have now appealed for anyone on the bypass between 12am and 2am on Thursday morning, who has any information, to contact them immediately.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement released this afternoon, Detective Inspector Keith MacKay of Dalkeith’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man.

“We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident. I would ask for anyone who was on the Edinburgh City Bypass between 12am and 2am on Thursday, January 17, and has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal for anyone who has a dash-cam with any pertinent footage to get in touch with us and allow us to view it.”

Anyone with information should contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 0644 of January 17, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.