Police Scotland launches week-long crackdown on motorists who flaunt rules

A nationwide crackdown on motorists who speed, use mobile phones and do not wear seat belts is to take place next week.

Police Scotland will deploy mobile camera units across Scotland from Monday, February 11 to Sunday, February 17 to target offenders.

A particular emphasis will be on drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt.

Chief Inspector Darren Faulds, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Division, said: “It is estimated that one in three people killed in vehicles were not wearing a seat belt, and half of those could have been saved if they had worn one, which is why we take this matter so seriously.”

Officers will also be looking for speeding motorists and for drivers using mobile devices. Statistics show that using a phone behind the wheel makes the driver four times more likely to crash and slows their reaction times by half.

Chief Inspector Faulds said: “Last autumn we ran a similar campaign where we detected 36 drivers not wearing a seat belt. Such detections were disappointing considering the compulsory wearing of seat belts came into force many years ago, so officers will undertake enforcement activity and road side education with a view to influencing driver behaviour and casualty reduction.”

He added: “Police Scotland is committed to making our country’s roads safer by achieving the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets, and works collaboratively with partners to reduce road casualties.

“We will interact with drivers through education to influence their behaviour, but where appropriate, we will enforce these core road traffic offences with the appropriate penalties, so my message to all drivers is quite clear #dontriskit”