Police scour scene of horror crash near Bo’ness

Police have been scouring the scene of last week’s fatal accident near Bo’ness.

Officers using metal detectors were spotted this morning searching the crash scene at the A904 Champany Junction between Linlithgow and Bo’ness where a number of people lost their lives.

Locals have left bouquets of flowers at the scene. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Three young people died when the Mini they were travelling in collided with an HGV lorry at around 3:40pm on 8 May.

READ MORE: Third person dies after horror road accident near Linlithgow

Two female passengers, aged 21 and 20, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while a third, the 21-year-old male driver, passed away in hospital.

A fourth passenger, a 22-year-old female, was last reported as recovering in hospital.

It is understood that the four passengers were tourists.

Police said they were “not at liberty” to disclose any details regarding the search. However, they have confirmed that it is related to the fatal crash.

Bouquets of flowers have been left at the junction by local residents in tribute to the young victims.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE