Police urge drivers in East Lothian to take ‘extra caution’ amid snow and ice risk

Police have advised drivers in East Lothian to travel with caution overnight and tomorrow morning due to the risk of snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued a yellow “be aware” warning for snow and ice which affects parts of East Lothian and the Borders, in force between 6pm this evening and noon on Friday.

Inspector David Hynd said: “Warnings from the Met Office indicate that icy patches can be expected, and lying snow of between one and three cm (up to one inch) could also be experienced. Drivers should therefore exercise extra caution while this is in force.

“If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours. Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.

“Listen to media broadcasts especially local radio and Traffic Scotland Radio or visit www.trafficscotland.org. For public transport information visit www.travelinescotland. Follow @policescotland and @trafficscotland on Twitter for regular and up to date travel information.”

