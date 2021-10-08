Queensferry Crossing: Crash on M90 leaves car facing the wrong way and carriageway blocked
Motorists have been told to expect delays after a rush hour crash on the M90 left the southbound carriageway partially blocked.
The crash, involving a single car, happened at around 4:45pm just after junction 1, according to Police Scotland.
Photos taken at the scene show the hatchback facing the wrong direction on the Edinburgh-bound carriageway with its door hanging open.
Officers said one man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Transport Scotland said traffic was was able to drive around the wrecked car using the hard shoulder, but warned of tailbacks building on the approach to the incident.
The Edinburgh-bound A90 is also very busy, according to Edinburgh Travel News, as drivers attempt to avoid the crash on the M90.
Travel time from Dolphington to Barnton is around 30 minutes.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, 8 October, officers were called to the M90 southbound near junction 1, following a report of a single-car crash.
"One man has been taken to hospital for treatment and the road is partially blocked as recovery is arranged.”