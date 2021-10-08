The crash, involving a single car, happened at around 4:45pm just after junction 1, according to Police Scotland.

Photos taken at the scene show the hatchback facing the wrong direction on the Edinburgh-bound carriageway with its door hanging open.

Officers said one man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport Scotland said traffic was was able to drive around the wrecked car using the hard shoulder, but warned of tailbacks building on the approach to the incident.

The Edinburgh-bound A90 is also very busy, according to Edinburgh Travel News, as drivers attempt to avoid the crash on the M90.

Travel time from Dolphington to Barnton is around 30 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, 8 October, officers were called to the M90 southbound near junction 1, following a report of a single-car crash.

A crash on the M90 south of the Queensferry crossing appears to have left one car facing the wrong direction. (Credit: FifeJammers)

"One man has been taken to hospital for treatment and the road is partially blocked as recovery is arranged.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.