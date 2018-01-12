Queensferry Crossing death caused by worker

A construction worker who died on the Queensferry Crossing was hit by a 550kg crane jib after he removed a pin securing it, a sheriff has determined.

John Cousin, 62, from Hexham, was killed in April 2016 in what Sheriff William Gilchrist called a “tragic accident”.

He recommended an assessment of whether new safety warnings should be put on cranes.

Mr Cousin was standing in front of the crane when the fly jib fell on him.

Sheriff Gilchrist said the accident was caused by Mr Cousin “removing a central pin which was holding a fly jib onto the boom arm of a...crane, causing the fly jib to fall to the ground, striking [him] on the head and body”.

He recommended that warnings be considered for “certain operations”.